Every day in every way I get BUTTER AND BUTTER! MVI_3020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Almost every night these days I have microwaved
baked potatoes and sweet potato, slathered with generous dollups of butter. We
were fed a lie for decades that saturated fats were harmful to us, while vegetable
oils and margarines were the healthier choices. My opinions in this video are
not medical advice.