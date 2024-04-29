The Germans have developed a new app: the WEF Buggy Food Detector!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The WEF has begun experimenting on German citizens by including ‘insect derivative ingredients’ in supermarket foods.🪳
The German people were smart enough to develop apps which allow for scanning products, identifying them. “We will not eat the bugs” has become reality.