Governor Jesse Ventura Was Confronted By CIA After Accidentally Winning Election
147 views • 04/12/2023

Governor Jesse Ventura provides more details about his secret meeting with the CIA after he won the election in Minnesota for governor. He won the election neither as a democrat nor republican but as an independent. He said the elites were very worried about that ever happening again. He also reveals that every state government has CIA agents who hold permanent high level unelected positions.

democrats politics republicans deep state cia independent conspiracy
