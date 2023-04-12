Governor Jesse Ventura Was Confronted By CIA After Accidentally Winning Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Governor Jesse Ventura provides more details about his secret meeting with the CIA after he won the election in Minnesota for governor. He won the election neither as a democrat nor republican but as an independent. He said the elites were very worried about that ever happening again. He also reveals that every state government has CIA agents who hold permanent high level unelected positions.