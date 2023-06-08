© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Robert Kennedy Jr - “The Media Is an Extension of the Pharmaceutical Industry”
“75% of advertising revenues now on the mainstream media are now coming from pharma — and that ratio is even higher for the evening news,” denoted
@RobertKennedyJr
“Anderson Cooper has a $12 million a year annual salary. Well, 10 million of that is coming from Pfizer. So his boss is not CNN; his boss is Pfizer.”
https://twitter.com/i/status/1663915887840186368