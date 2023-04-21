And We Know 4.20.2023 Where’s HUNTER! Whistleblower, FAKE NEWS, Future proves PAST, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





April 20, 2023





How did we get here? I mean, really get here? From years ago, just minding our own business to realizing that we were being slowly boiled to death and not even realizing it. The gloves are off, we are exposing the evil one day at a time. Let’s go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/





General Motors has unveiled the 2024 Buick Envista as the brand's latest new gasoline-powered vehicle. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36951





SUV powered by removable hydrogen cartridges introduced for the first time https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36954





Media in Canada no longer exists, they are government funded propagandists! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37000





The BBC is now covering deaths and injuries from the vaccine. https://t.me/c/1716023008/172007





Chicago https://t.me/c/1716023008/172016





Josh Hawley https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/12477





The Vice President does not Salute… 🤦🏽 https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/12474





For the past 2 weeks on Eye of the Storm we have been covering the Q’s that speak to the Revolutionary War https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/19715





Clay higgins Clay Higgins: "Our Southern Border, by any reasonably man's definition has certainly lost... What your inaugurated president's policy has given America is a flood."

https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45202





Chicago woman intervened to save a couple being attacked. Then she got redpilled at police station: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45203

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jf530-4.20.23-wheres-hunter-whistleblower-fake-news-future-proves-past-pray.html



