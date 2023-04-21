BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 4.20.2023 Where’s HUNTER! Whistleblower, FAKE NEWS, Future proves PAST, PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 04/21/2023

LT of And We Know


April 20, 2023


How did we get here? I mean, really get here? From years ago, just minding our own business to realizing that we were being slowly boiled to death and not even realizing it. The gloves are off, we are exposing the evil one day at a time. Let’s go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/


General Motors has unveiled the 2024 Buick Envista as the brand's latest new gasoline-powered vehicle. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36951


SUV powered by removable hydrogen cartridges introduced for the first time https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36954


Media in Canada no longer exists, they are government funded propagandists! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37000


The BBC is now covering deaths and injuries from the vaccine. https://t.me/c/1716023008/172007


Chicago https://t.me/c/1716023008/172016


Josh Hawley https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/12477


The Vice President does not Salute… 🤦🏽 https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/12474


For the past 2 weeks on Eye of the Storm we have been covering the Q’s that speak to the Revolutionary War https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/19715


Clay higgins Clay Higgins: "Our Southern Border, by any reasonably man's definition has certainly lost... What your inaugurated president's policy has given America is a flood."

https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45202


Chicago woman intervened to save a couple being attacked. Then she got redpilled at police station: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/45203

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jf530-4.20.23-wheres-hunter-whistleblower-fake-news-future-proves-past-pray.html


Keywords
trumpfake newsnewscorruptionpresidentcrimedeep statechristianhunter bidenwhistleblowerpraydesantisfuture proves pastcovidltand we knowexposing evil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy