BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎙️ Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 43 | Homeschooling 101: Myths, Facts, and the Road to Success
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 6 months ago

Are you ready to reclaim control over your child’s education? In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, we’re exploring the empowering world of homeschooling — where sovereignty meets education.

Let’s look at:

How homeschooling aligns with the principles of sovereignty and self-determination.
Debunking myths about homeschooling, from academics to socialization.
Evidence-backed comparisons between homeschool and public school outcomes.
Practical guidance for starting your homeschooling journey, including resources.

Discover how homeschooling allows families to design an education rooted in their values, free from systemic constraints.

Have questions about taking this path? Let’s discuss them live and empower each other to create meaningful, sovereign learning environments for our children.

Tune in for an inspiring conversation about taking ownership of one of the most fundamental aspects of freedom — education!

Subscribe to the Sovereign Sisters Podcast for weekly eye-opening discussions, uncovering hidden truths, and exploring exciting new possibilities.

LIVE Every Monday at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET

Sovereign Sisters Podcast #SovereignCast
Watch on YouTube @SovereignSistersPodcast
Watch on Rumble @SovereignSisters

Web Links
https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws

Keywords
educationhomeschoolingsovereigntysovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkinssovereigncast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy