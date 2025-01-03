JESUS LEADS OUR SPIRITUAL WAR Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Wars and rumors of wars...Others are awaiting a Divine Intervention and then there are those of us who follow JESUS AS OUR COMMANDER and ACT: Luke "Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions,and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you." The #OccupyTheGetty Mission is focused on obliterating ancient evil forever. THIS IS A SPIRITUAL WAR!





-" The Getty Museum hiding a deep underground city full of advanced technology and being the hub for Satanic child trafficking and worse

- The true fight with these demons is on the Astral plane

- Many of us are here for this fight..." Mark Attwood





"Nothing changes until we go underground, NOTHING." Steven D. Kelley





As I PRAY for all survivors suffering today, and the URGENT RESCUE of INNOCENT MISSING CHILDREN worldwide, I have to ask since NOTHING has changed for all these years, how much worse does it have to get for us and our children above ground before everyone finally realizes they we have the POWER to end this LIVING HELL by uniting as a FEARLESS FORCE.





We believe that by providing SERVICE TO OTHERS (ANIMALS COUNT) leads us to a higher consciousness. "Every test successfully met is rewarded by some growth in intuitive knowledge, strengthening of character, or initiation into a higher consciousness." Paul Brunton





Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."

Join this fight:

Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected]