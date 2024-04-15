BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran, Israel, and the FORTHCOMING DEVILS COMET
End the global reset
69 views • 04/15/2024

The devil's comment will have its closest approach to Earth at around April 22nd 2024. This is in collusion with Daniel chapter 8 and the ram which is Iran, making war with the United States which is the goat. And we're seeing that it might be taking place with the recent attack of Iran against Israel just days ago.

https://youtu.be/vDnaD17k1OQ?si=1z7eYptFBCUMWEdE You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For further study of the kingdom mandate and the last days you can go to the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

