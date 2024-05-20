MMA ARTIST & TOWER TECH. DIES WHILE MODIFYING VERIZON ANTENNA!

A spokesperson for Wireless Services said Magee’s death was not a result of an accident. His cause of death is not yet known.

Magee regularly climbed telecom towers and was described as physically fit from frequently exercising and training as a competitive mixed martial arts fighter.

Ok, I won't point out the obvious here.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100013676551821&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user

https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/tower-technician-passes-away-suddenly-while-climbing-telco-tower-in-pennsylvania/

https://www.youtube.com/@ShaneMagee96

Movie clip: Tremors

Music: John Wick 4 - Le Castlevania

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=IsWiDf8aTc4

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

