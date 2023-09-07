Urgent: Globalists' Plans To Utilize The W.H.O. To Enslave Humankind-Please Watch And Be Warned!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audio excerpt included from Banned.Video from 9/6 of EU parliament member discussing how the EU will use the W.H.O. and OneHealth to destroy human rights across the globe, take away personal property, destroy medical autonomy and enslave and destroy humanity. Alex Jones' full vid from yesterday: https://banned.video/watch?id=64f90dcefb567900da2ac48e M. Nass' speech is at the 1:04:30 mark, but please watch the whole video if you are able. Askaprepper.com article about DIY rattlecanning gear: https://www.askaprepper.com/diy-rattle-can-camo-weapons-gear/ Time to gird your loins as it were.