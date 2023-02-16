The Best Of Dimension X - The Martian Chronicles by Ray Bradbury

Ray Bradbury’s contribution to the literary landscape and our collective imagination made him one of the best-known writers of our time. As a master storyteller, champion of creative freedom, space-age visionary, and guardian of the human heart, he has been embraced by millions across many generations and all walks of life. In 1950, he had just published a new novel and a live radio play adaptation of it was broadcast on a little known Sci-Fi anthology. Ladies and Gentlemen we proudly present The Martian Chronicles.

Dimension X was the first Sci-Fi anthology series to utilize published stories from established science fiction authors which gave the series an instant status of credibility to fans of the genre. It had an extremely low budget, but was the darling of the NBC staff, whose passion made the show perhaps the best Science Fiction radio show on the air in 1950.However Despite their best efforts, the series only lasted a year-and-a-half, and totaled a mere 46 episodes.







