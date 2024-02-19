BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
it's time to wake up! you were asleep, we've been here the whole time
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
76 views • 02/19/2024

Jeff Snyder


Feb 18, 2024


Jumpsuit by twenty One pilots

   • twenty one pilots - Jumpsuit (Officia...


Outside by twenty One pilots

   • Twenty One Pilots - The Outside (Offi... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOUBW8bkjQ4&t=0s


The hype by twenty One pilots

   • twenty one pilots: The Hype (Official... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNcvblM8-_o&t=0s


Heathens by twenty One pilots

   • twenty one pilots: Heathens (from Sui... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Io2hbcrAYBw&t=0s


Bad Wolf by awolnation

   • AWOLNATION – Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf) (... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2PsXT88UeU&t=0s


Wake up by awolnation

   • AWOLNATION - Wake Up (Lyric Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKvufIkWrBk&t=0s


Kill your heroes by awolnation

   • AWOLNATION - Kill Your Heroes (Offici... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4MzF53je5M&t=0s


Sail by awolnation

   • AWOLNATION - Sail (Official Music Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgIqecROs5M&t=0s


Guilty filthy soul by awolnation

   • AWOLNATION - Guilty Filthy Soul https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1f-8yWhLzw&t=0s


Missionary Man by the Eurythmics

   • Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewar... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Q3cp3cp88&t=0s


The end by the doors with lizard King images

   • THE DOORS "THE END" + Lyrics (Full Or... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdJKZ23FghY&t=0s


Schism by tool

   • TOOL - Schism (Official Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MM62wjLrgmA&t=0s


Don't interrupt the sorrow by Joni Mitchell

   • Don't Interrupt the Sorrow https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7XGZP9IPjk&t=0s


Between mind and heart by enigma

   • Between Mind & Heart https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljB1_fF3zxs&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjwjLkbkLho

Keywords
wake upasleepjeff snyder
