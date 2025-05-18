NYU DENIES diploma to grad who condemned war in Gaza

'I speak for all people of conscience & all people who feel the moral injury of this atrocity' — Logan Rozos

Can a public opinion nullify years of study?

Adding:

Witkoff outlines US’s ‘one very, very clear RED LINE’ in Iran talks

🗣“We cannot allow even 1% of an enrichment capability,” the Trump special Middle East envoy said, adding that the US has “delivered a proposal to the Iranians” meant to address the issue “without disrespecting them.”

Earlier Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Iran would “never abandon our peaceful nuclear program,” and would “not accept coercion” on the issue. “They want to sanction us? We’ve been under sanctions for a lifetime,” he said.

Adding from Iran:

Iranian president: West will stoke Middle East conflicts to keep oil flowing

If oil stops flowing from the Persian Gulf, Western countries would find themselves paralyzed, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, state agency SNN reports.

In response, they would pit Middle Eastern nations against each other so they could grab their oil at bargain prices, and hand them weapons in return to keep the conflict going, he said.