Primetime can now confirm that then-VP Joe Biden flew Hunter overseas on Air Force 2 at least eight times.

These are trips we didn’t know about before, because Hunter avoided being caught on camera.

But Primetime now has indisputable evidence that Hunter Biden was using Air Force 2 as business travel.

Taxpayers funded Hunter’s business travel so the Bidens could sneak around the world and get rich.





Source: X - Jesse Watters - @JesseBWatters (Fox News)





Share - Subscribe - Comment Below





Thank you for watching!