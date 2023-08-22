© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Primetime can now confirm that then-VP Joe Biden flew Hunter overseas on Air Force 2 at least eight times.
These are trips we didn’t know about before, because Hunter avoided being caught on camera.
But Primetime now has indisputable evidence that Hunter Biden was using Air Force 2 as business travel.
Taxpayers funded Hunter’s business travel so the Bidens could sneak around the world and get rich.
Source: X - Jesse Watters - @JesseBWatters (Fox News)
