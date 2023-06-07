BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Better Natural Health
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
39 views • 06/07/2023

Although great strides have been made in the last 50 years, in assessing where we are in the restoration of the knowledge of natural health, it is obvious from the growth of hospitals and pharmacies that many people still have much to learn.

We have been unknowingly exposed to many public poisons most of our lives. Our health is eroded by small doses of toxins from pollution and chemicals used in agriculture, industry, medicine, food, water and household products, as well as electromagnetic frequencies (emf) from cell phones and wi-fi transmissions, plus geo-engineering sprays in the air.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com

~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com


Keywords
glyphosatevaccinesnatural healthgmoradiationtoxinsfluoridemineralsgeo-engineeringnutrientssuper foodsseedsgreensemfsflaxseedkelpnanobotspublic poisonspharma medicinesrfs
