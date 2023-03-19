Katherine Watt - Exposes DOD War Crimes (All COVID Vaccinations)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Title: Katherine Watt - Exposes DOD Kill Box Against Humanity.According to Martin Armstrong, the United States will split into 3 regions by 2032:
2025: US Civil War, World War III, Food production cutoff, peak in Volcanic activity.2024.35 to 2032.95: US enters total crash and burn (8.6-years).2029-2037: 1-2 billion people on Earth will die.2032.95: China wins WWIII and becomes number one economic world-power for 224-years. Power shift complete to China 2037.25 (4-3-years from 2032.95).2044: US will cease to exist.2100: Population of Africa triples and 50-percent of the world population will be black.
Note: This is my interpretation from everything I've read on all of the forecasts Armstrong has released to the public.
