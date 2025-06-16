DISNEY PREDATOR FCUKED AROUND 🔞 FOUND OUT❗

⁣If you're a Normal Man, hit the subscribe button: https://bit.ly/SubToSideScrollers. If not, regret it forever.





➕Become a Side Scrollers PLUS Member at http://www.SideScrollersPlus.com

Use promo code “PLUS” for a big discount





Support Kirsche on Side Scrollers PLUS with this link:

?https://sidescrollers.locals.com/support/aff/9eeaf2b9-3214-4a3a-813d-8505298d96eb





?​​Super Chats are AWESOME but don't let YouTube take 30% of your support. Consider supporting our show here: https://streamlabs.com/stutteringcraig





?Montez Maker: https://sidescrollers.locals.com/post/6825768/montez-maker-is-here





?Side Scrollers merch now available! https://bit.ly/SideScrollersMerch





We created an award show for gamers by gamers. Become a voting member here: http://www.TheRealGameAwards.com





?We use StreamYard to produce our podcast. If you'd like to get started making a podcast, consider using our affiliate link like lots of people have: https://streamyard.com/?fpr=sidescrollers





✂We use OpusClip to create clips of the show for social media. If you're looking to do that for your show consider using our affiliate link. It's a HUGE time saver & well worth the investment: https://www.opus.pro/?via=SideScrollers





#⃣Use HypeFury and get all your social media squared away. It’s what we use: https://hypefury.com/?via=side-scrollers-podcast69





Subscribe to the Side Scrollers Podcast wherever you go!

?Rumble: https://rumble.com/SideScrollers

? Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/side-scrollers-daily-video-game-and-entertainment-podcast/id1738953784

?Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2izhrxQqCITn6ycjMysYpv

?Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SideScrollersPodcast

?Discord: http://discord.gg/ZbhmEhvS78

✖Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/SideScrollerPod

?️Kick: https://kick.com/SideScrollers

?LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/sidescrollers





Follow the team’s personal channels:

✖Craig’s X: https://twitter.com/StutteringCraig

⚡Blab’s Kick: https://kick.com/blabberingcollector

⚡Blab's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BlabberingCollector

? Phoenix’s Channel: https://rumble.com/PandaSub2000

? Yellow Flash’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@YellowFlashProductions

⚔ Arch’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TheArchCast

? Mally Mouse’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MallyMouse

? Vara Dark’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DarkTitanEnterprises

? Kirsche’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@KirscheVerstahl





?Opening by Paul: https://linktr.ee/PaulHadouken





Custom Animations created by Sean Coakley:

https://www.youtube.com/@seancoakley1087

https://seancoakleyanimation.carrd.co





Want to send us stuff:

Side Scrollers

6050 Long Prairie Rd Suite 100

Flower Mound, TX 75028





Live Monday through Friday at 11am CT. Side Scrollers is built for the Normal Man. Hosted by Stuttering Craig, Blabs and their friends from around the internet, Side Scrollers is a podcast for people who like to hang out, laugh, talk games and most importantly have common sense. If you're a normal man who likes these things, you found your show.





⁣Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kg4FhWN_VJs