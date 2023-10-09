© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fights with people in northern Israel who entered Israel from Lebanon.
Adding:
Hezbollah fighters denied involvement in the incident on the border with Israel
The representative of the military information service of the Shiite party called the reports about the fighting of fighters of the South Lebanese resistance and the Israeli enemy "complete fiction"
The armed wing of the Shiite Hezbollah party denied any involvement in the shootout on the border, which was reported by the Israeli side. This was stated by a representative of the military information service of the Shiite party to the Elnashra news portal.
"What was reported is a complete fiction, there is no fighting between the fighters of the South Lebanese resistance and the Israeli enemy," a Hezbollah spokesman said.