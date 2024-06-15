© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️A major fire started after an explosion on a gas pipeline near Saratov - eyewitnesses.
Adding:
Several explosions were heard near the Ukrainian city of Mirgorod. The likely target is the infrastructure of a military airfield. The site used by the enemy as a jump airfield is under regular fire from the Russian Aerospace Forces.
This week, as a result of a series of missile strikes, a pair of Su-27 fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit here and the S-300 air defense system battery covering the air harbor was destroyed.
Successful defeat of such targets would be impossible without high-quality aerial reconnaissance of the Russian Armed Forces, which is increasingly demonstrating effective operation at a considerable distance from the line of combat contact.Also: An epidemic of 'Typhoid Fever' began among Ukrainian military personnel stationed in Kherson and the Kherson region, more than 60 military personnel were infected, three died, the pro-Russian underground reported to RIA Novosti