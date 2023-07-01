Nefarious: Introduction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“This book is dedicated to all the useful idiots out there who made our victory possible. Especially those of you who weren’t even aware of the fact we were using you all along, for you proved to be the most useful idiots of them all.” — Lord Nefarious
For Operation Take Down America to be successful, it needed to be several things....
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 19 January 2023
https://rumble.com/v26bb8q-pfizers-horse-doctor-silent-on-jab-safety-questions-guest-dr.-harvey-risch-.html