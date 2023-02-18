A RAILWAY in OHIO, Looks like a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Comments from twitter:
How is this even allowed to exist in America? Maybe if the government wasn’t so concerned about inventing genders and creating racism where it doesn’t exist, they could actually do their job and make railroads safer by shutting down sections that are in need of repair.
This is utterly stunning that this rail road track is so bad in the U.S. Why don’t we take some of the hundreds of billions of dollars we are giving to UKraine and use that money where it’s needed here in the U.S.
But Lets Worry About Racist Bridges & Too Many White Guys On Road Crews.
Source:
https://twitter.com/dougmastriano/status/1626370027501899776