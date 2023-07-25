BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What do Secret Societies teach (illuminati, Masons, Brotherhood)? Here is an actual course (part 4)
Scotty C
Scotty C
109 views • 07/25/2023

This is an entry level course. There is no practice of witchcraft and the demonic side comes at the higher levels. Yet, this is a high-level course anyone can practice and see results with. 

Here are the courses:

Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/37a3f46c-8913-436f-a1e7-fbd90ceaa719  

Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/1360483a-fd74-4310-a3d5-8a32b2cd931a 

Part 3  https://www.brighteon.com/ec6efe12-12bc-40cc-8289-3244888cb2d4

Teacher is Kevin Trudeau who was put in jail for releasing this kind of information from the societies. That's the why, doesn't matter the how.

Please like it to see the rest of the course.

As a Christian, most of this is in the Bible... except we know who is the source and who we are in Christ.

May your impact on the world be great. 

Blessings warriors


To support our programs and keep a key interest in your health, check out our water demo video at www.scottcoombe.com   and  www.2getwellnow.com   

Thank you for your support

illuminaticoursetrainingsecret societymasonsbrotherhoodfree masonryskull bonesyour wish is your commandyour wishscott coombe
