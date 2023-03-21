© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2c38xtbb29
It has been an injustice! There is a persecution!
The federal prosecutor admitted that they have made a lot of contact with the CCP!
Immediately return Miles Guo to freedom!
这是一种不公正！这是一种迫害！
联邦政府检察官亲口承认与中共政府接触！
立刻还郭文贵先生自由！