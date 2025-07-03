Peter Thiel Unveils U.S. 'Social Credit Score System' to Eradicate 'Non-Compliant' Citizens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They told you it was a conspiracy. They said the World Economic Forum was losing power. But behind the scenes, the machinery never stopped.
Now, the social credit score system they've long fantasized about is no longer theory, it's code. It's policy. And it's coming.
Peter Thiel, yes that Peter Thiel, once seen as a tech renegade, is now a WEF Trojan horse in the White House. His company, Palantir, built to surveil, to profile, and to punish, is laying the infrastructure brick by digital brick.
