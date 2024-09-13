Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #9: the Merits and Principals of Barter and Trade in Local Economy

I am just bringing an old topic of Barter and Trade into our current moment in time in 2024. I explain the merits of local barter systems and then explain how you can do a local barter and trade group in your area. I cover the simple time tested principals of barter and trade. Most importantly I explain how you can value your goods and services in a local trade group and bundle them in easy local currency valued bundles as trade items. I also discuss the need for people who make things or bake or cook things to create a weekly new supply of goods to keep the trade system from stagnating from lack of new goods to trade. This is just a sample of podcasts to come where I will go into more detail about local trade systems.

