2014 Christine Lagarde from IMF explaining, and talking about how we need a reset. So wake up people . . . .





Recorded 2014 . So she knew about this Economic REST back then she knew a lot more than she was explaining but she dances around the subject without really saying any real detail. Treating the masses as plebs or surfs. That is what they consider us to be stupid uneducated fools.

Christine Lagarde from IMF explaining, and talked about how we need a financial economic RESET . So wake up people . . . .





This recent economic Crash that is blamed on COVID is clear evidence that the ECB and IMF and FED have no single clue what the heck they are doing or more likely they helped create it all. . You decide for yourself but I am thinking they were involved ! .

in 2008 All the Banked were classed as too BIG to fail ( because they had made themselves a systemic parasite so to speak. so We the masses the Plebs, the surfs had to bail them out because they had skimmed our pensions. Then all Governments (95%) who are owned indirectly by the big banks were forced to borrow the money to bail them out , But wait ? where did the governments get the money to bail them out from?? Have a guess who? Yep, you guessed it the big BANKS. who caused it in the 1st place . A double whammy for ya. We pay and bail them out, they keep relentlessly skim from us like leeches

