© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC insider: Big Pharma HID autism link to vaccine toxin for DECADES
Thimerosal, a powerful neurotoxin used for decades in the US as an antiseptic and antifungal agent in multi-dose vaccine vials, including in childhood vaccines, “causes autism-like features,” top-level CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson said.
“I’m completely ashamed of what I did. The higher ups wanted to do certain things and I went along with it,” Thompson said in a secretly recorded conversation with bioengineer and vaccine safety advocate Brian Hooker in 2014, going on to name names of senior associates he said were in on it.