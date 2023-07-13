How (and When and Why) to Cite Your Sources - #SolutionsWatch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-sources/
Today on #SolutionsWatch, James goes into further detail about the theory and practice of source citation. In addition to the hows and whys of citing sources, James also addresses the weaponization of the "What's your source?" question and how people can use citations to improve communication, not interfere with it.
