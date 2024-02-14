DVD PREVIEW & INTRUCTIONAL COMMETARY! YOU WANT TO UNDERSTAND GEN.1 and GEN. 2 ?? OPEN Your mind NOW!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/w-T0XJbpKWI?si=rVKBSSwzCLr0u07H
Quotation from original video description….”THIS SHOULD PRY OPEN Those that seek to WANT to KNOW The TRUTH.. All other Brainwashed that WANT to DIE In Their DELUSION...Skip This"
https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?%2Fcategory%2F115
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/