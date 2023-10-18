BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

David Icke at London Real # 9
Alfa and Omega
Alfa and Omega
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
196 views • 10/18/2023

Rose / Icke # 9

Do you believe in our fundamental human right to free speech?

Do you believe in your fundamental human right to be allowed to hear anyone else speak their mind?

And finally, do you believe that these human rights should supercede any attempt by our digital platforms to limit this expression?

Then how is it fair to ban a YouTube channel after 12 years of creation, over 14,000 videos, and 2.3 million subscribers?

Would you agree it represents a violation of the law to deny someone’s constitutional right (and European Union right) to Free Speech?

Well that is exactly what has happened to both London Real and David Icke.

How can this be happening in this day and age when the Twitter files have shown us that our very governments that are sworn to protect our rights and meanwhile asking our technology companies to violate them?

Which is why we decided to hold this Emergency Broadcast where David Icke is returning to London Real Studios to join me for the ninth instalment in our landmark interview series: ROSE/ICKE 9: Banned Again.

This will be a “no holds barred”, “anything goes” session where I promise to drill down and get to the bottom of the deplatformings and digital silencings which is affecting so many creators worldwide.

Never has our fundamental right to Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Press been so important to defend!!

Please help us spread this important message by SHARING this episode page on your social media and forwarding this email to your entire list!

Help us spread the word!Do you believe in our fundamental human right to free speech? Do you believe in your fundamental human right to be allowed to hear anyone else speak their mind? And finally, do you believe that these human rights should supercede any attempt by our digital platforms to limit this expression? Then how is it fair to ban a YouTube channel after 12 years of creation, over 14,000 videos, and 2.3 million subscribers? Would you agree it represents a violation of the law to deny someone’s constitutional right (and European Union right) to Free Speech? Well that is exactly what has happened to both London Real and David Icke. How can this be happening in this day and age when the Twitter files have shown us that our very governments that are sworn to protect our rights and meanwhile asking our technology companies to violate them? Which is why we decided to hold this Emergency Broadcast where David Icke is returning to London Real Studios to join me for the ninth instalment in our landmark interview series: ROSE/ICKE 9: Banned Again. This will be a “no holds barred”, “anything goes” session where I promise to drill down and get to the bottom of the deplatformings and digital silencings which is affecting so many creators worldwide. Never has our fundamental right to Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Press been so important to defend!! Please help us spread this important message by SHARING this episode page on your social media and forwarding this email to your entire list! Help us spread the word!

Keywords
davidbrianroseicke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy