Voting Without Compromise

If you feel you have to lower your moral convictions to vote—then you’re voting for the wrong party. CHP offers you an ethical vote for moral issues. Vote CHP Canada. That’s a ballot well cast! Join CHP today at: https://www.chp.ca/get-involved/





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/



