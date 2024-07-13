BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Improve Cognitive Performance With Cruciferous Vegetables!
23 views • 10 months ago

Cruciferous vegetables are one of the best sources of nutrition for the brain because they are packed with various antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that protect and promote brain function. Cruciferous vegetables contain compounds known as isothiocyanates and indoles, which can prevent oxidative damage and fight cancer cells in ways that nutrients from other vegetables cannot. Cruciferous vegetables are rich in carotenoid antioxidants called lutein and zeaxanthin that can cross the blood-brain barrier and accumulate in the brain, providing protection against free-radical damage and age-related cognitive decline. If you're not eating enough cruciferous vegetables, a supplement may help.https://bit.ly/3Y05L5k

