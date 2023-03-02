BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Biggest Lie - Explore The Possibility.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
75 views • 03/02/2023

The bigger the lie and the sooner you tell it, the more likely people will believe it.

If you haven't at least explored the possibility that the shape of the Earth is the biggest lie ever, please watch this video.

The Covid Hoax pales in comparison to the greatest deception of all.

We'll stick to things we can see, and read 📚.  Such as this video of '2 Soleils' 🌞 ☀️  and pilot's POVs.

Aviation is the 🔑 to unravelling this most evil of untruths and I would encourage everyone to read '16 Emergency Landings - Proving Flat Earth' by Eddie Alencar.

All documented, emergency landings made by commercial civilian aircraft. Such as the plane that was over Hawaii when the pilot died, it made an emergency landing in Alaska. Why so far away if it could've landed in Honolulu?

The answer is in the book.

#ExploreThePossibility

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

flat earthnew world ordernasa liesearth is flattwo sunsaviation is the key
