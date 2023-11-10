Russia arrests Ukrainian double agent.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian authorities released dramatic footage of the arrest of a person accused of being an agent of Ukrainian intelligence agencies. The Russian citizen was arrested in Buryatia. He has been charged with treason and accused of trying to make Russian soldiers defect and help the Ukrainians.