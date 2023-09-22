Oktoberfest Series 2023: Destihl Brewing Oktoberfest Marzen 4.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we look at Destikl brewing in Normal Illinois.Nothing special here, not particularly good for the style compared to the others we've had recently.
Running 5.8 for the ABV, 25 for the IBUs and she is a bit lighter than the last couple, I'd guess about 28/30.
Thanks for coming by and watching.
Prost!
Big 3 folks
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
