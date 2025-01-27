BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MAGA Rules Week One
Freedom on Deck
52 followers
71 views • 7 months ago

The first week of having a MAGA government was above and beyond all that we could ever ask or think. Praise God. Guests include Reggie Littlejohn and Christine Rebstock.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/

Email Chet at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1

Beyond the Parallel – short stories available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Parallel-Helene-Berton/dp/B0DK9Z39X6/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1

See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/

Keywords
economymeritocracydeportations
