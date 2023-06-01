© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion
Richard Frankel was offered 20 million to drop Miles Guo as a client in his security firm. Bruno Wu and Shan Weijian are both registered CCP spies.
Richard Frankel,有人给他提供了2000万让他放弃郭先生作为他安保公司的客户。吴征和单伟建都是注册的中共间谍。
