NAZI WEF GLOBALIST DESTROYING HUMAN GENOME
128 views • 03/18/2024

The Nazi WEF Globalists have been actively trying to destroy the human genome via the toxic ingredients from the proven Bioweapon injections causing everything from heart attacks, Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Stroke, Turbo Cancers and numerous other side effects caused by the toxic shots.

Every single shot needs to be pulled from the shelves and completely destroyed!

Then the heads of the WEF, DARPA, DOD, WHO, FDA, CDC, Media, Medical, Hospitals, politicians and corporate leaders manufacturing or promoting these toxic shots needs to be arrested and taken before a Nuremberg international criminal court... and tried for their MASSIVE crimes against humanity. Worldwide around 700 million people were killed, out of 7.9 Billion on the planet. These shots, no matter the brand, are all depopulation bioweapon injections. They are saying they are also for their Transhumanist agenda. DON'T BELIEVE THEM! THAT IS A LIE! They are BIOWEAPONS... FOR... DEPOPULATION OF MOST OF HUMANITY. They have clearly stated in their own words they want to depopulate 90% of humanity. That is NOT Transhumanism... that IS GENOCIDE!

Remember when the Swine Flu shot killed ONLY 7 people... those vaccines were pulled from the shelves. So... EVEN MORE SO... SHOULD THESE COVID-19 'BIOWEAPONS INJECTIONS' BE PULLED FROM THE SHELVES ALSO! LIKE RIGHT NOW!!!!!!

Nuremberg 2.0!

fdacdcworldungenocidenaziwhodepopulationvaersweftoxic shots700 million killed
