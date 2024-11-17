Shocking mRNA Contaminated Blood Bank Racketeering In Australia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepare physically, spiritually, psychologically and mentally folks, many pre-planned 'Black Swan' events are coming.If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these nefarious and diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.
https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/
If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !
PAYPAL DEPOSIT EMAIL ADDRESS:
ewm2030(AT)proton.me
Bitcoin (BTC) Deposit Address:
1EyX2EEb1P3ykyXzETVJZf2nvWnX55HywC
Tether (USDT) TRC20 Deposit Address:
TFN47Tah32w97VDKB5sKyHPJVD3mWnSVHW
Tether (USDT) ERC20/ BSC (BEP20) Deposit Address:
0x02243b39d74a6af5e6f808e40ff66775b6db5a57
Ripple (XRP) Deposit Address:
rJn2zAPdFA193sixJwuFixRkYDUtx3apQh
Ripple (XRP) Deposit MEMO:
500716777
Thanks, EWM2030
https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030/home
https://rumble.com/user/ewm2030
https://www.youtube.com/@ewm2030
https://444prophecynews.com/?s=EWM