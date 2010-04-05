It was 14 years ago, on 5th April 2010, @WikiLeaks released the 'Collateral Murder' video; a classified US military video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This posted yesterday... 14 years ago today, on 5th April 2010, @WikiLeaks released the 'Collateral Murder' video; a classified US military video depicting three airstrikes from a US Apache helicopter on July 12, 2007 in the Iraqi suburb of New Baghdad. This attack included the indiscriminate slaying of over a dozen people, including two Reuters news journalists and a van carrying two children to school along with their father.