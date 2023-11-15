⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 57th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 30 servicemen, one tank, two pickup trucks.

During the counter-battery warfare, one M777 artillery system and one M114 howitzer manufactured by the U.S., one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 gun, as well as one U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.

One ammunition depot of the 1st Special Purpose Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery have repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 5th Brigade of the National Guard close to Grigorovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 180 servicemen, two motor vehicles, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have eliminated enemy manpower and hardware near Razdolovka, Andreevka, Kleshcheevka, Nikolayevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 220 military personnel, one tank, and seven motor vehicles.

In addition, during the counter-battery warfare, French-manufactured Caezar and Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as one MT-12 cannon have been destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with helicopters and artillery, have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 102nd and 127th territorial defence brigades near Ugledar, Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 140 soldiers, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles.

During the counter-battery warfare, one M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and one M777 artillery system manufactured by the U.S., one Giatsint-S self-propelled gun, two D-20 howitzers, as well as one MT-12 cannon have been destroyed.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation and artillery have repelled one attack of an assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and inflicted a fire damage on manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were over 40 servicemen, three pickup trucks, as well as one U.S.-manufactured M119 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 60 servicemen and three motor vehicles.

In addition, during the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, as well as one Cobra counter-battery radar station have been destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 145 areas.

In addition, one radar station of the S-300 surface-to-air missile system, as well as three control points of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 31st Operational Brigade, and the 50th Regiment of the National Guard have been hit near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk region).

Seven HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have also been intercepted.

In addition, 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been hit close to Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Svatovo, Kolomiychikha (Lugansk People's Republic), Vasilyovka, Belogorovka, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Romanovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊In total, 535 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,934 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,396 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,184 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,105 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 15,273 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.