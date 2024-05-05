IF EVERY HOUSEHOLD HAD 3 CHICKENS !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting video, about chickens. Little wonder the government in the UK is setting up to target home chicken owners, under the disguise of 'bird flu'. In the last two years people in the UK now have to register their chicken ownership, even if you have just 3 of them. They don't want you outside their system.