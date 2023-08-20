© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just the News | Dr. Harvey Risch shares medical insight and health tips on the newest COVID variant.
Dr. Harvey Risch, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, talks about the new rising COVID variant FL.1.5.1, whose most susceptible, and how Americans should prepare their immune systems ahead of flu season.
source:
https://rumble.com/v38zggo-dr.-harvey-risch-shares-medical-insight-and-health-tips-on-the-newest-covid.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=33