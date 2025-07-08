VAERSː ⚕ THREE RECENT REPORTS

These cases:

36 yr old SC fem

http://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D441F654

48 yr old Arkansas fem.

http://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D441F655

28 yr old Michigan male

http://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D441F657

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/i32NH46BYGMI/





Meanwhile, these assclowns are still at their White genocide: Mass. public school district says students not up-to-date on vaccines can’t return to class in fall





https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/mass-public-school-district-says-students-not-up-to-date-vaccines-cant-return-class-fall/AMPV3MJBSNAETIT6EQAVQY4GWU/





COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html [Orwellized by Google]





So...what does VfB say? [recall the story of the infant murder]





Well, I've researched GMOs for some time, and the correlation I'm making is that you will be converted into a GMO if you accept the shot - your body will, like an ear of BT corn, produce toxins within your own body, hastening a planned cellular breakdown.





How's that?





https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine