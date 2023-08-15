Woke Disney Casts Brown Latina As Snow White: Hollywood Destroys Classic Films With Race Swapping

Stew Peters Show





August 14, 2023





In the wake of the Little Mermaid race swapping disaster, Disney is back to destroy Snow White.

Conservative activist Ana Perez is here to talk about the new Snow White remake that is set to bomb at the box office next year.

Disney has decided to cast Colombian actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

This is strange because she is a Latina and has brown skin.

Hollywood is so committed to wokeness they refuse to let the titles of movies influence their casting.

Disney is trying to erase white culture.

Rachel Zegler has a complete disdain for the original Snow White source material and thinks it’s misogynistic.

Young women in America today are plagued with clinical narcissism.

This actually hurts women and makes them vulnerable when they claim they no longer need men for protection.

Recently, Netflix race swapped the role of Cleopatra in their documentary.

The Left are trying to claim ancient cultures were politically progressive compared to today’s modern Western culture.

This is all a precursor to their ultimate goal of eradicating White culture.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Help Stew Fight Back Against TheLGBTQ Mafia With His Legal Fund: https://givesendgo.com/DefendStew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37lmjv-woke-disney-casts-brown-latina-as-snow-white-hollywood-destroys-classic-fil.html



