Russian Navy Ship Makes Port in Cuba

The sound of welcoming cannon fire filled the air as the Russian navy's training vessel, Perekop, made its grand entrance into Havana on Tuesday.

During its four-day stay in Cuba, the sailors aboard Perekop will engage in a diverse range of activities, as reported by Cuba's state-run news agency, Prensa Latina. Additionally, the Cuban public will have the chance to explore the ship through guided tours.

This visit marks the first official presence of a Russian naval ship in Cuba in several years, underscoring the revitalization of the relationship between these two Cold War-era allies following the disintegration of the Soviet Union.