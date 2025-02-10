BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Biblical Definition of Manhood Needs Reboot in Constantly Changing Culture - Nate Pyle
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
0
7 months ago

Modern society is rapidly changing the definition of what it means to be a man or a woman, but one thing is certain: the Word of God does not change. Scripture is very clear about what the definition of a Christ-follower is. Nate Pyle thrives on discussions dealing with discipleship. He is a pastor and coach who preaches, teaches, and helps others embrace authentic vulnerability as taught in scripture. What does the world say about manhood? It’s a lot different than what the Bible says! “If we define masculinity by what we do, it can be hard,” Nate reminds us. Rather, he encourages people to look to the bible for a definition on what manhood should look like - a life of virtue, integrity, obedience, leadership, and the fruits of the spirit.



TAKEAWAYS


Help your son identify his emotions and channel them into proactive and responsible ways


Emotions are God-given - it’s okay to acknowledge that, especially as a man


Fathers need to spend a quantity of time with their sons as well as quality of time


Our identity is not dependent on what we do but rather our identity is in Christ alone



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Tune in to the Program: https://counterculturemom.com/

Man Enough book: https://amzn.to/3EsljHx


🔗 CONNECT WITH NATE PYLE

Website: https://www.natepyle.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NatePyleWriter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/natepyle79/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenemotionalemotionsculturemenparentsfathersboyspastorteensleadershiphealthycoachtina griffincounter culture momnate pylebiblical manhood
