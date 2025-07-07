© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
49 Active National Emergencies?
* America has been living under a silent state of emergency for nearly 100 years.
* Franklin D. Roosevelt used fear, E.O.s and legal sleight of hand to bypass the constitution in 1933.
* Every president since FDR has expanded that unchecked power.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (7 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPC_AoKqH4U