Final Days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The scientific delusion of certain ideologues, politicians, researchers, scientists and the mainstream media wants humanity to believe that their already highly developed information technologies will save humanity. However, this documentary explains the overconfidence of the builders of the new "tower building", who today do not care who they wage war against as long as they "become like God", who they claim does not exist.