God’s Prophetic Master Plan-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 12 2025

God's Prophetic Master Plan Unfolds Through Scripture, Revealing a Divine Pattern That Points to the Lord Jesus Christ. From Old Testament Prophecies to Their Fulfillment in the New Testament, Every Detail Is Orchestrated With Precision. The Branch Prophecies in Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Zechariah Unveil Christ as King, Servant, Man, and Lord. These Prophecies Form a Blueprint That Confirms Jesus as the Promised Messiah. The Father Declares the Plan, the Son Fulfills It, and the Holy Spirit Carries It Out. As Prophecy Continues to Unfold, God's Master Plan Moves Toward Its Ultimate Fulfillment.